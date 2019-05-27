New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday successfully test fired Akash-1S from the integrated test range at Chandipur in Odisha.

Notably, this is a new version of the missile fitted with an indigenous seeker.

“Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully test fired AKASH-MK-1S missile from ITR, Chandipur, Odhisa on May 25 and 27,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

.@DRDO_India successfully test fires Akash-1S surface to air defence missile system; This is a new version of the missile fitted with an indigenous seeker pic.twitter.com/x2b6MBEorf — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) May 27, 2019