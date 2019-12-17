New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Oragnisation (DRDO) on Tuesday successfully test-fired a BrahMos supersonic missile at Chandipur in Balasore district of Odisha.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) today successfully test fired a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha in which it was launched with an advanced indigenous seeker. The target of the missile was a ship. pic.twitter.com/Xkmt7TJHUM — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

The missile, the target of which was a ship, was launched with an advanced indigenous seeker. The launch was conducted from launch pad-III of Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Balasore.

BrahMos, designed jointly by the DRDO and BrahMos Aerospace, is a medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile with a strike range of 290 km and can carry a 200 kg warhead. Additionally, it is a joint venture between the DRDO and Russia’s rocket design bureau NPO Mashinostroyeniya. It gets its name from the Brahmaputra river in India and the Moskva river in Russia.

Based on Russia’s P-800 Onik cruise missile, the BrahMos can be launched from multiple platforms including land, sea, sub-sea and air. Its first ground-launched surface-to-surface version was inducted into the Army in 2007. The sea-launched version, meanwhile, was inducted into the Navy in 2014. In May, the Air Force, too, successfully test-fired the air-launched version of the missile.

It is also the world’s fastest anti-ship cruise missile in operation currently.

The DRDO is said to be working on developing an extended range variant capable of hitting targets at distances of up to 800 kilometres.