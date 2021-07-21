New Delhi: The DRDO successfully flight-tested the new-generation Akash surface-to-air missile system from an integrated test range off the Odisha coast on Wednesday. The defence ministry said the missile was test-fired at around 12:45 pm from a land-based platform and that the “flawless performance” of its weapons system was confirmed by the complete flight data.Also Read - When Will 36 Rafale Aircraft be Inducted Into Indian Air Force? Here's What IAF Chief Said

The new variant of the Akash missile (Akash-NG) can strike targets at a distance of around 60 km and fly at a speed of up to Mach 2.5. “The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested the new generation Akash Missile from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the coast of Odisha on July 21,” the ministry said. Also Read - Major Feat: First 3 Indigenous Nuclear Attack Submarines to be 95% Made in India

“The flight trial was conducted at around 12:45 PM from a land-based platform with all weapon system elements such as ultifunction adar, command, control and communication system and launcher participating in the deployment configuration,” it added in a statement. Also Read - Centre Approves Rs 43,000 Crore For Construction Of 6 Conventional Submarines

The Akash missile system has been developed by the DRDO”s laboratory in Hyderabad in collaboration with other wings of the premier defence research organisation. In order to capture flight data, ITR deployed a number of monitoring mechanisms such as electro-optical tracking systems, radar and telemetry.

“The flawless performance of the entire weapon system has been confirmed by complete flight data captured by these systems. During the test, the missile demonstrated high manoeuvrability required for neutralising fast and agile aerial threats,” the ministry said.

“Once deployed, the Akash-NG weapon system will prove to be a force multiplier for the air defence capability of the Indian Air Force,” it added. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, the Indian Air Force and production agencies Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the successful test-firing of the missile.

DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy applauded the efforts of the team that was involved in the test-firing of the missile. The missile will strengthen the Indian Air Force, he said.