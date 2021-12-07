New Delhi: India has successfully test-fired the Vertically Launched Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from off the coast of Odisha, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officials announced on Tuesday. The air defence system is being developed by DRDO for naval warships and the test was done. According to the reports, the new system can engage targets at around 15 km.Also Read - Farmers’ Protest to End Soon As Centre Accepts Almost All Their Demands Including MSP: Report

Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile for @IndianNavy was flight tested from ITR Chandipur. The missile was tested against an electronic target at a low altitude. The weapon is planned for integration onboard naval ships.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh toook to Twitter and congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and industry for the successful flight test and stated that this system will further enhance defence capability of Indian Naval Ships against aerial threats.

RM Shri @rajnathsingh has congratulated @DRDO_India , @indiannavy and the industry for the successful flight test of Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile.

Secretary Department of Defence Research & Development & Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy has complemented the teams involved in the successful flight test and said that this has paved the way for integration of weapon system onboard Indian Naval Ships.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday, India is developing indigenous anti-drone technology to thwart the growing threat from these devices on the country’s borders and it will soon be made available to the security forces.

While speaking on the occasion of the 57th Raising Day of the Border Security Force (BSF) here, Shah said for the Modi government, border security is national security and it is committed to providing the best border guarding technologies in the world to the force.