New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Saturday announced that it successfully tested the extended range Pinaka (Pinaka-ER) Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher System at Rajasthan’s Pokhran Range.Also Read - DRDO Successfully Testfires Vertically Launched Short Range Surface to Air Missile

The system has been designed by DRDO Laboratory Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) along with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune, the technology has been transferred to the Indian industry. Also Read - DRDO TBRL Recruitment 2021: Apply For THESE Posts Before Dec 20; Check Details Here

Watch the video fo the test launch here:

Successful tests of Pinaka Extended Range (Pinaka-ER), Area Denial Munitions (ADM) and indigensouly developed fuzes were carried out at various test ranges.https://t.co/yYkdT6KvCG pic.twitter.com/Bt2iQ82Z1J — DRDO (@DRDO_India) December 11, 2021

According to the DRDO, the Pinaka – ER is the upgraded version of the earlier version of Pinaka which has been in service with the Indian Army for the last decade.

The system has been designed in the light of emerging requirements with advanced technologies enhancing the range.

The DRDO, along with the Army, conducted series of performance evaluation trials of these industry produced rockets at Field Firing Ranges during the last three days. In these trials, enhanced range Pinaka rockets were test fired at different ranges with various warhead capabilities. All the trial objectives were met satisfactorily. A number of 24 rockets were fired for different ranges and warhead capabilities to meet the objectives of accuracy and consistency. With this, the initial phase of technology absorption of Pinaka-ER by the Industry Partner has successfully been completed making the Industry Partner ready for series production of the rocket system.