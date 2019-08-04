Balasore (Odisha): India successfully test-fired the state-of-the-art Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) on Sunday from Chandipur test firing range against live aerial targets and met all mission objectives.

The state-of-the-art missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Indian army.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO team stating that it is a significant advancement in India’s Missile technology programme.

RM Shri @rajnathsingh has congratulated Team @DRDO_India on successful flight test of state of the art Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile QRSAM at Balasore against live aerial targets meeting all mission objectives. It is a significant advancement in India’s Missile Tech Prog. pic.twitter.com/w1F6gxjxnJ — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) August 4, 2019

The quick reaction missile was test-fired at 11.05 am from a mobile truck-based launch unit at complex 3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here, DRDO sources said.

The missile is all-weather, an all-terrain missile with electronic counter measures against jamming by aircraft radars. The missile can be mounted on a truck and is stored in a canister.

Successful flight testing of state of the art quick reaction surface to air missiles (QRSAM) against live aerial targets on 4th Aug 2019 from ITR, Chandipur. @DRDO_India pic.twitter.com/oahaUjkHOa — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) August 4, 2019

The first trial of the QSRAM was conducted on June 4, 2017.

On February 26, 2019, DRDO had successfully test-fired indigenously developed Quick Reach Surface-to-Air missiles from ITRChandipur, off the Odisha Coast.

The two missiles were tested for different altitude and conditions. The test flights successfully demonstrated the robust Control, Aerodynamics, Propulsion, Structural performance and high manoeuvring capabilities thus proving the design configuration.

Radars, Electro-Optical Systems, Telemetry and other stations have tracked the Missiles and monitored through the entire flights. All the mission objectives have been met.

(With PTI Inputs)