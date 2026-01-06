Home

News

DRDO to develop new SRBM with 1500 km range, will fill the gap in existing defence system; Its name…

DRDO to develop new SRBM with 1500 km range, will fill the gap in existing defence system; Its name…

This missile will be able to accurately strike important targets deep inside enemy territory.

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has received approval to develop a new missile. The missile is named BM-04. It is a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM). It has received Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for its development. This means that the development of this missile will now begin rapidly. Testing is also expected to begin soon.

Why is the BM-04 missile special?

This missile will fill a significant gap in India’s existing defense system. Pinaka rockets have a short range (approximately 40-90 km). Agni missiles are very long-range (more than 2000 km). The BM-04 will cover the distance between these two. Its range will be from 400 to 1500 km.

This missile will be able to accurately strike important targets deep inside enemy territory, such as command centers, airfields, or logistics hubs. It will provide a strong response without the need for a nuclear attack.

Key features of the missile

Weight: Approximately 11,500 kg.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Length: Approximately 10.2 meters.

Width (Diameter): 1.2 meters.

Warhead: 500 kg conventional explosive.

Propulsion: Two-stage solid fuel. This makes launching quick and easy.

Guidance: Inertial Navigation + GPS + India’s own IRNSS (NavIC).

Accuracy: Less than 30 meters (CEP).

Design: Fixed wings and control fins. This provides maneuverability during flight, making it easier to evade enemy defenses.

Launcher: Canister-based, launched from a road-mobile truck. This allows for quick relocation and enhanced survivability.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.