Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
DRDO’s Drone Crashes During Trial In Karnataka’s Chitradurga
An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) crashed during a trial in an agriculture field in Chitradurga district of Karnataka on Sunday.
New Delhi: An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) crashed during a trial in an agriculture field in Chitradurga district of Karnataka on Sunday.
Trending Now
“A Tapas drone being developed by the DRDO crashed today during a trial flight in a village of Chitradurga district, Karnataka. DRDO is briefing the Defence Ministry about the mishap and an inquiry is being carried out into the specific reasons behind the crash,” defence officials were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
VIDEO | An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) crashed during a trial in an agriculture field in Chitradurga district of Karnataka earlier today.
(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/KB5A7NjvTm
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 20, 2023
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you