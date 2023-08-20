Home

News

India

DRDO’s Drone Crashes During Trial In Karnataka’s Chitradurga

DRDO’s Drone Crashes During Trial In Karnataka’s Chitradurga

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) crashed during a trial in an agriculture field in Chitradurga district of Karnataka on Sunday.

DRDO's Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Crashes During Trial In Karnataka's Chitradurga. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) crashed during a trial in an agriculture field in Chitradurga district of Karnataka on Sunday.

Trending Now

“A Tapas drone being developed by the DRDO crashed today during a trial flight in a village of Chitradurga district, Karnataka. DRDO is briefing the Defence Ministry about the mishap and an inquiry is being carried out into the specific reasons behind the crash,” defence officials were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

VIDEO | An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) crashed during a trial in an agriculture field in Chitradurga district of Karnataka earlier today. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/KB5A7NjvTm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 20, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES