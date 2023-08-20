Top Recommended Stories

DRDO’s Drone Crashes During Trial In Karnataka’s Chitradurga

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) crashed during a trial in an agriculture field in Chitradurga district of Karnataka on Sunday.

Updated: August 20, 2023 12:09 PM IST

By Snigdha Choudhury | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

DRDO's Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Crashes During Trial In Karnataka's Chitradurga. (Photo: PTI)

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) crashed during a trial in an agriculture field in Chitradurga district of Karnataka on Sunday.

“A Tapas drone being developed by the DRDO crashed today during a trial flight in a village of Chitradurga district, Karnataka. DRDO is briefing the Defence Ministry about the mishap and an inquiry is being carried out into the specific reasons behind the crash,” defence officials were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.


