Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Latest News: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed bhoomi pujan' for Ram temple in Ayodhya, a number of top political leaders congratulated the people of the country and extended best wishes.

Starting from Union Minister Prakash Javadekar to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a host of political leaders expressed their joy for the grand event and said the temple is a proof of how a 500-year-old dispute can be resolved peacefully.

Vijay Rupani: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said the struggle of several years materialised with the 'bhoomi pujan' of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, and this day will be written in golden letters in history books.

Mamata Banerjee: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the nation has always upheld its legacy of unity in diversity. “Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isaai, Aapas mein hain Bhai Bhai! Mera Bharat Mahaan, Mahaan Hamara Hindustan (Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Isaai are our brothers. India is great. Hindustan is great),” Banerjee tweeted.

Prakash Javadekar: “With the foundation laying of Ram Mandir, India has shown how the 500-year-old dispute has been resolved peacefully.”

Yogi Adityanath: “I thank PM Modi for being present today, at the most awaited moment of the past 500 years. We have to implement the work plan prepared by PM Modi. This temple will not only be the epitome of Lord Ram’s greatness but of India’s too.”

Anil Vij: “The 500-year old wait is finally over. The construction of Ram Temple has started. The decades-old hard work has paid off. I congratulate every Indian.”

Sarbananda Sonowal: “It’s a very important day for us. People were waiting from many years for a Ram Temple on Ram Janmabhoomi. Today that dream has come true. We are proud of PM Modi who has fulfilled this dream. This temple will strengthen peace and humanity in country.”

Ravi Shankar Prasad: “It is a historic day. The construction of Ram Temple has started in Ayodhya today after sacrifices, wait and patience of generations. Indians and many people from across the world were waiting for this day for centuries.”