New Delhi: In a good news for Delhiites, residents of unauthorised colonies in the city will soon have ownership rights of their properties, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

He said that the Centre has agreed to a city government proposal in this regard.

“The Centre has sent a very positive response, they are ready and asked some questions which will be replied by us in a few days. The dream of residents in unauthorised colonies to have ownership rights of their properties will be realised soon,” Kejriwal said at a press conference.

On Wednesday, the Delhi government finally received a reply to the proposal it had sent to the Centre on November 2015.

Further, the Chief Minister also thanked the Central government for its approval.

Registries of properties in 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi will begin after Centre’s approval to Delhi government’s proposal, he said. Kejriwal asserted that since no development work has been carried out in these colonies, his government will spend Rs. 6,000 crore to develop them.

The cut-off date for properties to be covered for ownership rights in unauthorised colonies will be January 1, 2015, said Delhi’s Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain.

