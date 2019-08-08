Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the dream of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, BR Ambedkar, Syama Prasad Mookerjee and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been fulfilled by abrogating the Constitution’s Article 370, giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

In his address to the nation, the Prime Minister said: “Like one family, one nation – we have taken a historic decision on Jammu and Kashmir. Such a system, due to which the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were deprived of many rights, which was a major obstacle in their development, have now gone away.

“The dream of Sardar Patel, Baba Ambedkar, Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and Atal Bihari Vajpayee and crores of patriots have been fulfilled.”

The Prime Minister said that some things in society and life get so mixed with time that many times, these things are considered permanent.

“It is understood that nothing will change, it will work like this. There was a similar sentiment with Article 370. There was no discussion about the loss of our people in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Surprisingly, if we talk to anyone, no one could even tell what was the benefit of Article 370 in the lives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.