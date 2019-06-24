New Delhi: A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast by Maoists in Hiroli area of Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh, police said on Monday.

SP Abhishek Pallav: One District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan injured in an IED blast by Maoists in Hiroli area of Dantewada district. #Chhattisgarh — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019

Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav told news agency ANI that the mine was set up by Naxalites in the area. The explosion took place at Hiroli village where a security personnel wad deployed on protection duty for a road opening party (ROP).

Last week, Maoists in Chhattisgarh killed abducted Samajwadi Party Leader Santosh Punem in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur.

In May, two DRG personnel were injured in an IED blast by Maoists in Sukma, Chhattisgarh.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.