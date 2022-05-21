New Delhi: In a major narcotics drug haul, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) intercepted two Indian ships off the coast of the Lakshadweep islands and seized 218 kg of heroin from the vessels. It was a joint operation launched by DRI and the ICG.Also Read - States Look For Solutions as US Fentanyl, Other Synthetic Opioids Deaths Keep Rising

The DRI had received specific intelligence over a period of several months that two Indian boats would be sailing from the coast of Tamil Nadu and receive narcotics in huge quantities somewhere in the Arabian sea during the second to the third week of May 2022.

Accordingly, a joint operation of DRI with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) codenamed Operation Khojbeen was launched on 7 May. Under the said operation, Coast Guard ship Sujeet, with DRI officials onboard, maintained a close watch near the Exclusive Economic Zone.

After several days of continuous search and monitoring amidst very rough seas, two suspected boats “Prince” and “Little Jesus” were noticed moving towards India. Both the Indian boats were intercepted by officers of ICG and DRI on 18 May off the coast of Lakshadweep Islands. On questioning, some of the crew members in the said boats confessed that they had received heroin in huge quantity on the high sea and that they had concealed it in both the boats. In view thereof, both the boats were escorted to Kochi for further proceedings.

A thorough search of both the boats was carried out at the Coast Guard District Headquarters at Kochi, which resulted in the recovery of 218 packets of 1 kg each of heroin. The seizure proceedings under the provisions of the NDPS Act,1985 are currently being undertaken by the DRI. Follow-up searches are taking place at various locations and further investigation is in progress.

The operation was meticulously planned and executed by DRI and ICG and entailed extensive surveillance on the rough seas over a period of several days. The seized drug appears to be high-grade heroin and its value in the international illicit market is estimated to be over Rs 1,526 Crore.