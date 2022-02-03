New Delhi: Ahead of her address in Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress’ firebrand MP Mahua Moitra has attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asking them to get ready for her speech in Lok Sabha. “Am speaking this evening in Lok Sabha on President’s Address. Just wanted to give early heads up to BJP to get the heckler team ready and read up on imaginary points of order. Drink some gaumutra shots too,” Moitra, known for her charged speeches in Parliament tweeted on Thursday.Also Read - 'Uncle Ji...', Mahua Moitra Takes Swipe At Jagdeep Dhankhar For Appointing Kin as OSDs; Latter Retorts

Earlier last year, the TMC MP had won the internet with her fiery speech in Lok Sabha. In her 21-minute speech during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, she had lashed out at the government for making ‘hate and bigotry’ a part of its narrative and alleged that the judiciary and the media have also ‘failed’ the country.

However, her disputed remarks against a former Chief Justice of India, created controversy, drawing criticism from members of the Lok Sabha. Without naming him, she noted that judiciary was no longer a ‘sacred cow’, triggering outrage in the Lok Sabha. RSP MP N K Premachandran, who was in the Chair, said her remarks will be expunged if found objectionable.

Meanwhile, Moitra’s address in the Lok Sabha comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lambasted the government over Pegasus controversy, India-China border row, unemployment, farmers’ protest among other issues. In his 45-minute speech, Rahul tore into the Narendra Modi-led Centre claiming that two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor, have been created and the gap between them was widening.