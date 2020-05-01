New Delhi: “When coronavirus can be removed by washing hands with alcohol, then drinking alcohol will surely remove virus from the throat”, claimed Congress MLA from Sangod in a letter to Rajastha, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Also Read - Virtual Meetups and Online Dates Replace Coffee Meetings for Matrimonial Prospects Amid Lockdown

In the letter, the Congress legislator has asked the Chief Minister to consider opening liquor shops in the state. “Liquor shops across the country are closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The Centre will never give green light to the sale of liquor. However, black market selling of alcohol is booming while the liquor shops remain closed and the economic impact of the same has been massive,” he said. Also Read - As COVID-19 Cases Cross 3,500-mark, Delhi Govt Tightens Measures to Control Spread | Read Here

Read his letter here: Also Read - COVID-19 LIVE: India's Tally Stands at 33,610; Global Death Toll Surpasses 230,000, Cases Rise to 3.2 mn

This bizarre letter comes a day after the Rajasthan government hiked excise duty on Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) to 35 per cent and other liquor categories to 45 per cent with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in the state reached 2584 and the death toll inched closer to 60. Jaipur has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 907 patients, followed by 510 in Jodhpur.