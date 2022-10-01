Kottayam: The body of a missing worker of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) was recovered from under the floor of a house in Kerala’s Kottayam district. Bindu Kumar, 43, had been missing since September 26. On September 28, his family filed a missing person’s complaint, says a report by India Today.Also Read - Man In Kerala Gets 142 Years Rigorous Imprisonment, Rs 5 Lakh Fine For Sexually Assaulting Minor

The police traced Bindu Kumar's mobile phone to a tower location near a colony in Kerala's Changanassery. His bike was recovered from a nearby area, which in turn, led the police to the house of a man called Muthukumar. Muthukumar allegedly was an acquaintance of Bindu Kumar.

The police got suspicious after seeing a freshly concreted annex area of the house. The freshly laid floor was dug up and after six hours, the body of the missing BJP worker was found. The body has been sent to a government hospital for an autopsy. Different teams of the police department, including fingerprint analysis, a dog squad and other teams, reached the spot for further investigation.

The way the crime was committed is similar to one depicted in the popular film Drishyam, as per a report by India Today.