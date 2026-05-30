Driven by family dispute, ‘harassment by wife, mother-in-law’, Surat man seeks…

Aman in Gujarat's Surat has sought euthanasia over alleged harassment from his wife and in-laws. According to the man, his wife attempted to murder their 12-year-old son by choking him and smothering him with a roti.

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A man in Surat has sought euthanasia over alleged harassment from his wife. AI-generated image

A man from Surat has sought the district administration’s intervention in an ongoing family dispute, alleging harassment by his wife and in-laws. In a petition submitted to the collector, he asked authorities to either take action against those responsible or grant him permission for euthanasia.

According to news website NDTV, in his petition to the district collector, Babubhai Patel sought euthanasia, alleging sustained harassment by his wife, Monika Chauhan, her mother Taraben, and her brother Deepak Chauhan.

He further claimed that they had lodged false cases against him and said police had failed to act on his complaints. Frustrated by the lack of response, Patel said he had lost the desire to continue living and warned that he could take a drastic step if the matter was not resolved within three days.

Wife tries to strangle son

Patel has alleged that his wife attempted to murder his 12-year-old son from a previous marriage, by strangling him and smothering him with a roti. He filed a police complaint at that time, but no FIR was registered. Now, he has again demanded action in this matter, stating that the police can counsel his son to know the truth.

He claimed that he recently went to the collector’s office with his complaint, from where he was directed toward certain police officers who assured action under the attempt to murder charge. However, no action was taken.

He said action wasn’t taken on his complaint because he is a man. He called his wife a robber, claiming she and her family demanded money from him in the name of a divorce settlement. He said this was his fourth marriage. His son is from his first marriage.

According to the local police, several reconciliation attempts were made between the two, but the marital dispute remained unresolved. Later, Monica went to her parents’ home and filed a case against them under domestic violence and other sections. She also approached the court for maintenance.

Police said action will be taken in the attempted murder case based on evidence.