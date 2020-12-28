New Delhi: India’s first driverless metro train, also called automated driverless train, rolled out today on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line after PM Narendra Modi flagged it off. PM Modi also inaugurated National Common Mobility Card service on the Airport Express Line via video conferencing. DMRC’s driverless train heralds a new era of travelling comfort and enhanced mobility driven by cutting-edge technology, PM Modi said on the occasion. Flagging off the metro train, PM Modi said, “The inauguration of the first driverless metro train shows how fast India is moving towards smart systems.” Also Read - PM Modi to Flag Off First Driverless Train on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line Today | Complete Details

The driverless train is bound to run on the 37-km Magenta line from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden and has six coaches that are equipped with several advanced features, said Anuj Dayal, DMRC’s Executive Director of Corporate Communications. The commercial operation of these new-generation trains, set to be a major technological feat will begin later in the day. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also highlighted several other Metro train initiatives and how it is going to improve train connectivity across tier 2 and tier 3 cities and towns. Also Read - Delhi Metro to Launch National Mobility Card For Overall Travel - All You Need to Know About Benefits And Features

PM Modi Lays Out Vision For Improved, Energy Efficient Metro Connectivity

By 2025, metro train services will be expanded to over 25 cities across the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while adding that “Make In India” is essential for the expansion. “The first metro in the country was started with the efforts of Atal Ji. When our government was formed in 2014, only five cities had metro services and today 18 cities have metro rail service. By 2025, we will take this service to more than 25 cities,” said PM Modi. “Delhi-Meerut RRTS will reduce the distance of Delhi and Meerut to less than an hour. MetroLight – In cities where passenger numbers are less, work is being done on MetroLite version. It is prepared at 40 per cent cost of the normal metro,” said PM Modi. “Work is also being done on Metro Neo in the cities where the ridership is less. It is built at the cost of 25 per cent of the normal metro. Similarly, water metro – this is also an example of out of the box thinking,” he added. Energy Efficient: “We are also using a braking system in which 50 per cent of the energy goes back into the grid when the brakes are applied. Today 130 MW of solar power is being used in metro rail, which will be increased to 600 MW,” said PM Modi.

One Nation, One Mobility Card, One Health Insurance

“One Nation, One Fastag has made travel seamless on highways across the country. One Nation, One Tax i.e. GST has ended the tax net across the country. One Nation, One Power Grid, is ensuring adequate and continuous power availability in every part of the country. Power loss is reduced,” said PM Modi. One Nation, One Gas Grid, is ensuring Seamless Gas Connectivity of the parts where gas-based life and economy used to be a dream earlier, the Prime Minister said. One Nation, One Health Assurance Scheme i.e. millions of people from Ayushman India are taking advantage of this anywhere in the country, he further stated. “Citizens moving from one place to another because of One Nation, One Ration Card, have got freedom from the cycle of making new ration cards. Similarly, the country is moving in the direction of One Nation, One Agriculture Market with new agricultural reforms and arrangements like e-NAM,” he said.

(With Agency inputs) Also Read - Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vocal For Local: PM Modi Addresses Year's Last Mann Ki Baat | Highlights