Driving licence deadline September 25: Complete this online process to avoid suspension

Several driving licence details can now be updated online without visiting an office. Licence holders whose mobile number is not updated should get it linked as soon as possible.

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Driving licence holders with older licences should check whether their details are up to date. Representational Image

Driving licence holders with older licences should check whether their details are up to date. Information such as the photograph and mobile number may be outdated, potentially causing issues during traffic checks. Several details can now be updated online without visiting an office. Licence holders whose mobile number is not updated should consider getting it linked as soon as possible.

Deadline for updating mobile number

Driving licence holders with older licences should check whether their details are up to date. Information such as the photograph and mobile number may be outdated, potentially causing issues during traffic checks. Several details can now be updated online without visiting an office. Licence holders whose mobile number is not updated should consider getting it linked as soon as possible.

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Mobile numbers can be updated on new driving licences. However, older driving licences do not. You can check your driving licence to see if the mobile number is updated.

How to update mobile number in driving licence online

To update mobile number in driving licence, you have to visit the official site of Sarathi Parivahan.

If you want, you can also search Sarathi Parivahan on Google and you will find the site.

Go to the site and select your state.

After this, you will get the option to update the mobile number.

Fill in the requested information and submit it.

You will see the details of your driving licence on the screen, check it.

Enter your mobile number and submit.

After this, an OTP will come, which you can enter and verify.

Often, people do not know whether the mobile number on their driving licence is updated. You can check whether the number is updated on your driving licence by logging to Sarathi Parivahan app.

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