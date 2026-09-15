Driving licence deadline September 25: Complete this online process to avoid suspension

Driving licence holders with older licences should check whether their details are up to date. Information such as the photograph and mobile number may be outdated, potentially causing issues during traffic checks. Several details can now be updated online without visiting an office. Licence holders whose mobile number is not updated should consider getting it linked as soon as possible.
Driving licence holders with older licences should check whether their details are up to date. Information such as the photograph and mobile number may be outdated, potentially causing issues during traffic checks. Several details can now be updated online without visiting an office. Licence holders whose mobile number is not updated should consider getting it linked as soon as possible.
Also Read | Delhi’s new vehicle owners to get 10-year tax break; 78,000 commercial vehicles targeted
Mobile numbers can be updated on new driving licences. However, older driving licences do not. You can check your driving licence to see if the mobile number is updated.
How to update mobile number in driving licence online
Often, people do not know whether the mobile number on their driving licence is updated. You can check whether the number is updated on your driving licence by logging to Sarathi Parivahan app.
Also Read | Delhi-NCR new pollution rules: What CAQM curbs mean for CNG freight vehicles
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.