Driving Licence New Rules: What changes going to happen from August 1? – Check all the latest update here

Driving Licence New Rules: The Maharashtra State Transport Department is preparing to make the domicile certificate mandatory for new driving licenses from August 1. What is a domicile certificate, who needs it, and how do you get it?

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Driving Licence New Rules: What changes going to happen from August 1? – Check all the latest update here | Image: X

Driving Licence New Rules: If you are planning to get a new driving license in Maharashtra, you should know the latest changes that have been announced recently. According to reports, the State Transport Department is preparing to make the state’s domicile certificate mandatory for the new driving licenses from August 1. If the rule is implemented, people who are applying for a driving license for the first time will be required to submit additional documents. What is a domicile certificate, who needs it, and how do you get it?

What Is A Domicile Certificate?

In simple words, the certificate is an official proof that the individual is a permanent resident of Maharashtra. The competent revenue authorities issue the certificate. It records that the person has been residing in the state for a long time. This certificate is mandatory for several government schemes, educational admissions and jobs.

What Are The Changes In The New Rules?

The state transport department is planning to ask for a Maharashtra domicile certificate from people applying for a new driving license. If it is implemented, applicants applying for a new driving license may be required to submit this certificate. However, the final notification regarding the rule has not been issued yet, and it will come into effect only after the official announcement.

Who Will Be Affected?

• The proposed rule may affect these people:

• Individuals who are applying for a driving license for the first time in Maharashtra.

• Those who are seeking to obtain a new license in the state.

• However, those who currently have a valid driving license will not be affected from the change. The Department of Transport may issue separate guidelines later on whether this rule will apply to license renewals.