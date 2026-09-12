Driving licence, RC rule changed in Tamil Nadu: No more physical cards from Sept 13; QR-coded copies to be issued online

According to govt, applicants will be able to get printouts of their digital DLs and RCs from e-Seva centres from September 15.

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Driving licence, RC rule changed in Tamil Nadu: No more physical cards from Sept 13; QR-coded copies to be issued online (Image: File)

The Tamil Nadu government is making a major change to driving licences (DLs) and vehicle registration certificates (RCs). From September 12, applicants will no longer receive physical smart cards. Instead, they will be able to access and download digital copies of their documents online for free. Under the new system, a digital DL will be available after a person successfully clears the driving test. Similarly, a digital RC will be available once a vehicle registration is completed.

The decision was confirmed in an order issued by the Home (Transport) Department on September 10. The digitally issued documents will carry a QR code, allowing officials to verify them easily.

Digital DL, RC will be valid

The digital versions will be accepted as valid documents during checks by traffic police, RTO officials and other enforcement agencies. This means vehicle owners and drivers will not necessarily have to carry a physical smart card with them. They can show the digital document when required.

At present, the state prints nearly 30 lakh chip-based smart cards for DLs and RCs every year. These cards are sent to applicants through Speed Post, and applicants are charged Rs 250 for each card.

The new system is expected to save applicants both time and money. Transport department officials said people will no longer have to wait for their documents to arrive by post or make repeated visits to RTO offices.

Why has the government taken this step?

The move also follows complaints about delays and alleged irregularities in the smart-card system.

Officials said employees of agencies involved in printing and distributing the cards had faced allegations of working with touts, brokers and driving schools. Technical problems in the printing and delivery process had also resulted in delays.

A recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit pointed to several irregularities in the transport department. These included delays of up to two years in some vehicle registrations, issues in the allocation of fancy registration numbers and unusually high registration numbers at some RTOs.

The audit also found cases involving the registration of BS-IV vehicles during the Covid-19 period, despite restrictions.

In some cases, RTO officials and vehicle inspectors had allegedly shared their login IDs and passwords with employees of private agencies. Officials believe shifting to digital DLs and RCs could help prevent such violations and improve transparency.

Printouts available at e-Seva centres

People who still need a physical copy will also have an option.

According to the government order issued by K Manivasan, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home (Transport) Department, applicants will be able to get printouts of their digital DLs and RCs from e-Seva centres from September 15.