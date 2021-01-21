New Delhi: Taking strong action against traffic violators, especially those who are driving on the wrong side of the road, Gurugram Police on Thursday decided to terminate their licence forever. Giving detail information, Assistant Commissioner of Police Preet Pal Singh said that legal action will be taken against anyone who drives on the wrong side of a road in Gurugram. He said that traffic staff has been directed to issue challan to such drivers along with suspending their license. Also Read - COVID-19: Gurugram Police To Attend Weddings, Issue Fines To Those Not Wearing Masks

“Commissioner of Police has decided that strict legal action will be taken against anyone who drives on the wrong side of a road in Gurugram. Traffic staff has also been directed to challan such drivers along with suspending their license. If the mistake is repeated, it will invite permanent termination of the license and it will not be issued to the person ever again,” Singh said to ANI. Also Read - Goons Harass Woman at Gurugram Bar, Attack Husband With Beer Bottle

The strong move from the police comes as road accidents in Gurugram are on the rise and the police have challaned 49,671 people in 2019 for driving on the wrong side while the number stood at 39,765 in the year 2020. Also Read - Haryana Woman Raped by Cousin in Gurugram Hotel, Investigation Launched

Moreover, if any road accident happens due to wrong side driving, then the accused will be charged under Section 304 (2) of Indian Penal Code and will be given a minimum of 10 years punishment.

“The roads are monitored with CCTV cameras. I request everyone to follow safety rules otherwise strict action will be taken. This is to ensure that people do not put their and others lives at risk. Many people lose their lives due to negligence,” Singh added.