Driving on wrong side of the road in Gurugram? You could..., police now will directly...

To curb road accidents in Gurugram, adjacent to Delhi, the police have increased their crackdown on wrong-way drivers. Now, FIRs will be filed directly in such cases on highways and major roads.

Police in Gurugram have decided to take a stricter stance against those driving in the wrong direction. Now, FIRs will be filed directly for driving against traffic on highways and major city roads. According to police officials, until now, only fines were imposed in such cases, and criminal cases were filed only in exceptional circumstances. However, in light of the increasing number of road accidents, the policy has been changed. Police say that driving in the wrong direction has become a major cause of accidents in the city.

Violators will not be given any leniency

Police further stated that for this reason, cases will now be registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to reckless and dangerous driving, causing death by negligence, and other offenses depending on the circumstances. This action will now be strict and consistent. According to the traffic police , this strictness will be especially evident on national highways, expressways, and major arterial roads, where driving in the wrong direction poses a significant risk of major accidents. Police officials have made it clear that no leniency will be given to those who break the rules.

Challans of 2 lakh vehicles were issued in 2025

According to police data, during the year 2025, challans of about 2 lakh vehicles were issued in Gurugram for driving in the wrong direction. Despite this, habits did not improve, due to which road safety remains a serious challenge. Gurugram police has appealed to the drivers to follow traffic rules and not put their own and others’ lives in danger. Police says that the purpose of strictness is not to punish, but to make the roads safe by preventing accidents.

