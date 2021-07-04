Jammu: In wake of the recent Jammu Airport drone attack, the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Sunday recommended reasonable restrictions on storage, sale, possession, use, and transport of drones. An order issued by the J&K government further stated that those people already having drone cameras/unmanned aerial vehicles in their possession shall ground the same in the local police station. Also Read - Drone Seen Over Indian Embassy In Islamabad During 'Bollywood Night', Centre Lodges Strong Protest

The order issued by Mohammad Aijaz, district magistrate Srinagar, said, "The decentralised airspace access has to be regulated in view of recent episodes of misuse of drones posing threat to security infrastructure as reported by the media or other reliable sources." The order has been issued under section 144 of CrPc.

"The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has provided draft guidelines or standard operating protocol to regulate the use of drones in terms of weight classification, generation of Unique Identification Number, height, altitude restrictions, speed restriction, enforcement/panel action, etc.," it added.

“People who already having the drone cameras and similar kinds of unmanned aerial vehicles in their possession shall ground the same in the local police station under proper receipt”, Mohammad Aijaz, IAS, District Magistrate of Srinagar said. He further said that government departments using drones for mapping, surveys, and surveillance in the Agricultural, environment conservation, and disaster mitigation sector shall inform the local police station before undertaking any such activities in the public interest.

Earlier last week, a similar restriction on the use of drones and other flying objects was imposed in Kathua and Rajouri district by the authorities.

An order issued by District Magistrate, Kathua, Rahul Yadav stated it has been noticed that the use of small drone cameras has increased in the society for capturing photos and videos in social and culture gatherings. It has been observed that anti-national elements may use drones and flying objects to cause damage, injury and risk to the human lives in certain parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the order said.

In the current situation to avoid any confusion and to secure the aerial space near the vital installations and highly populated areas, it is the rationale and expedient to regulate the use of any drone/small flying toys/objects to eliminate any risk of injury to the life and property, Yadav said in the order.

The official, however, issued certain conditions for restricted use of such machines after registration of all drones with assistant commissioner revenue (ACR) and sub divisional magistrate (SDM). The ACR/SDM shall issue a Unique Identification Number (UIN) and maintain proper register in this regard. Drone pilots must maintain a direct visual line of sight at all times while flying while no drone can flow more than 400 feet vertically, the order said, adding that drones cannot be flown near airports, international borders, Line of Control, secretariat complex, strategic locations, vital installations and military installations.

Setting various height and speed limits for different kinds of drones, the order said, no drone would be flown after sunset and before sunrise and in case of an exigency, prior permission of the district magistrate or additional district magistrate should be obtained.

The owner of the drone and operator thereof, shall be liable for all damages incurred, to person or property, due to mishandling or malfunctioning of drone or otherwise, it said, adding that penal provisions would be attracted to anyone violating the established norms, guidelines and regulations regarding operations of drones under relevant laws.

(With Agency inputs)