New Delhi: A drone was spotted over the residential area of the Indian high commission in Islamabad last week. Following the security breach, the Indian mission has registered its strong protest with the Pakistani authorities, said reports. However, there is no official comment on the incident yet.

Notably, this is the first time such an incident involving a drone being spotted inside the Indian commission in Pakistan has happened. Reports claimed that the drone was spotted when an event, 'Bollywood night', was underway.

The incident came to light amid growing concerns in the security establishment in India after two drones were used to drop explosives at the vital military installation on the intervening night of June 26-27. According to security officials, it was the first instance of suspected Pakistan-based terrorists deploying unmanned aerial vehicles to strike at vital installations in India.

Two consecutive explosions took place within a gap of five minutes at the high-security Jammu Air Force Station, injuring two personnel on duty in the technical area. The drones later flew away.

In the two back-to-back explosions, which occurred at 1.37 a.m. and 1.42 a.m., the roof of a building was damaged. However, the explosives missed the aircraft hangar nearby. No valuable equipment was damaged in the attack. The Air Force Station is about 14-15 km from the nearest point on the International Border (IB) with Pakistan. The farthest that a drone from Pakistan has come so far on the Indian side of the IB and Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region is 12 km.

Earlier this week, the Union home ministry has issued orders to formally hand over the investigation of the drone attacks at Air Force Station in Jammu to the NIA.