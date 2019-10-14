New Delhi: Following reports of drones dropping arms at various locations at Punjab, the Border Security Force has decided to amp up the security by purchasing ground-based anti-drone system. According to reports, this will have a 360-degree surveillance capacity, a GPS jamming system.

BSF will purchase ground based ‘Anti-Drone System’ which will have a 360 degree surveillance capacity. The system will also have GPS jamming system & will be able to detect all types of drones. It’ll be installed at border areas to deal with intrusion of drones from Pakistan side pic.twitter.com/thsngSL4Gi — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2019

The BSF, reportedly, had claimed earlier that they didn’t have the capacity to monitor any kind of aerial movement. The IAF, too, had said that UAVs are not detected by radars. That was why repeated drone intrusions went unaccounted, it was said.

According to Punjab police, a large number of AK-47 assault rifles and grenades were dropped in Amritsar by drones that came from Pakistan. Eight such ‘sorties’ took in September and the weapons were meant for terrorists who could use them to create trouble in Jammu and Kashmir. The drones were fitted with high-end technology and GPS. Sources said the consignment was sent by ISI to carry out a 26/11-like attack. The involvement of the Khalistan Zindabad Force has not been dismissed.

One of the drones recovered was made in China which gave away the clue that Pakistan state actors, probably ISI, were behind the drone sorties. The Intelligence officials, so far, been able to detect as many as eight sorties made by the drones to drop weapons. On each sortie, the drones have dropped packages weighing up to 10 kg, which could have been arms, explosives, or means of communication, like cell phones or satellite phones. Chances of sorties undetected can’t be ruled out either.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh raised an alarm over the frequent drone sighting in Punjab in September and sought Centre’s intervention. While both Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh have reiterated that forces are ready to combat any kind of strike, the sightings of arms-dropping drones have not gone down.