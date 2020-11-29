Jammu: A drone was spotted at the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pura sector last night, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Sunday. Also Read - Indian Navy Inducts Two American Predator Drones On Lease, Can Be Deployed On China Border

The drone entered from Arnia area and went back towards Pakistan after BSF troops fired on it, officials said.

On November 21, drone movement was noticed in the Mendhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC) amid a surge in ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army, according to sources.

On November 20, two drones were spotted from the direction of Pakistan and crossed the IB in Samba sector.

(With inputs from ANI)