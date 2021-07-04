Kashmir: A drone was allegedly spotted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba District at around 8:30 on Saturday, News18 quoted sources as saying. The area is home to multiple army installations. Also Read - Drone Seen Over Indian Embassy In Islamabad During 'Bollywood Night', Centre Lodges Strong Protest

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert following the June 27 drone attack on the Indian Air Force (IAF) station here. Two explosives-laden drones crashed into the IAF station at Jammu airport in the early hours, perhaps the first time that suspected Pakistan-based terrorists had used unmanned aerial vehicles in an attack, officials said.

On July 2, the Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire on a suspected Pakistani surveillance drone after it tried to venture into the Indian territory on the International Border here, officials said. The drone was spotted by the alert BSF personnel in Arnia sector on the outskirts of Jammu around 4:25 am, they said. The officials said the suspected drone returned to the Pakistani side when the border guards fired half a dozen rounds to bring it down.