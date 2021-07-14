Jammu: A drone was spotted near Jammu and Kashmir’s Arnia Sector on the intervening night of July 13-14. This prompted the Border Security Force (BSF) to fire five to six rounds following which it returned, reports said on Wednesday. The area is currently being searched.Also Read - IAF to Procure 10 Anti-Drone Systems For Border Deployment

“On the intervening night of July 13-14th, a blinking red light was observed by troops in Arnia sector. Alert troops fired from their position towards red blinking light, due to which it returned back. The area being searched. Nothing found so far,” the BSF said in a statement.

This is the sixth time that a drone was spotted in Jammu after two explosives-laden drones crashed into the India Air Force Station in June.

Jammu is witnessing an increased drone activity.

On July 2, a quadcopter was repulsed by the BSF in the Arnia sector.

On June 29, drone activities were thwarted by the army troops at Ratnachuk-Kaluchak military area in Jammu. On June 27, there were two bomb blasts at the Jammu airforce station which security agencies suspected were carried out using drones.