Jammu: Days after two explosives-laden drones crashed into the India Air Force Station in Jammu, a drone was once again spotted near the same defence installation on Wednesday. According to a TimesNow report, forces were able to thwart the alleged terror bid with the help of the anti-drone equipment which detected the UAV and eliminated it.Also Read - Windows Rattled: Residents Report Another 'Boom-like' Explosion In Bengaluru, IAF Clarifies

The incident came a day after a drone was spotted near Jammu and Kashmir’s Arnia Sector on the intervening night of July 13-14. The drone returned after the Border Security Force (BSF) fired five to six rounds. Also Read - Jammu Drone Attack: Mobile Activities Being Traced as NIA Begins Probe

On June 29, drone activities were thwarted by the army troops at Ratnachuk-Kaluchak military area in Jammu. On June 27, there were two bomb blasts at the Jammu airforce station which security agencies suspected were carried out using drones. Also Read - All Schools and Coaching Centres in J&K to Remain Shut till July 15

Further details are awaited…