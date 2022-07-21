Presidential Election 2022 Result Latest Updates: NDA’s candidate Droupadi Murmu on Thursday became India’s 15th President, succeeding Ram Nath Kovind and also became the first tribal leader to hold the top constitutional post in the country. Murmu was pitted against the Opposition’s candidate Yashwant Sinha, who has now congratulated her on the victory and said India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour.Also Read - Wishes Pour In As Droupadi Murmu Elected 15th President of India

"I heartily congratulate Droupadi Murmu on her victory in Presidential Election 2022. I hope—indeed, every Indian hopes—that as 15th President she functions as Custodian of Constitution without fear or favour. I join fellow countrymen in extending best wishes to her," Sinha said.

He went on to add that despite the outcome of election, he believes it has benefited Indian democracy in 2 important ways. "First, it brought most opposition parties on a common platform. This is indeed the need of hour and I appeal to them to continue Opposition unity beyond Presidential Election," Sinha said.

Yashwant Sinha said in the course of his election campaign, he tried to highlight views and concerns of the Opposition on major issues before nation and common people. “In particular, I voiced strong concern over blatant and rampant weaponisation of ED, CBI, IT and even office of Governor,” Sinha said.

Notably, Droupadi Murmu on Thursday crossed 50 per cent mark after the third round of counting to emerge victorious in the poll over her rival Yashwant Sinha.

An official announcement on her win is expected after all votes are counted but she has already got 5,77,777 votes, which is more than the halfway mark of the total valid votes cast in the election on July 18.

Returning Officer PC Mody announced that Murmu has already received over 53 per cent of the total valid votes. Ballots from 10 states and Union territories are being still counted. In every round of counting so far, she has received more than two-third votes.