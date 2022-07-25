>President’s Swearing In Ceremony Live Updates: President-elect Droupadi Murmu is set to take oath of office today (July 25) at the Central Hall of Parliament. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will administer the oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country to Murmu. The oath taking ceremony will be followed by a 21-gun salute, after which Murmu will address the gathering at the Central Hall as the 15th President of India. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and other dignitaries will be present on the occasion.Also Read - President Droupadi Murmu Oath Taking Ceremony: When and Where to Watch LIVE Swearing-in Ceremony

HERE Are LIVE Updates of President’s Swearing In Ceremony: