HERE Are LIVE Updates of President’s Swearing In Ceremony:

  • 10:19 AM IST

    CJI NV Ramana administers oath of office, President-elect Droupadi Murmu becomes the 15th President of India.

    She is the second woman President of the country, first-ever tribal woman to hold the highest Constitutional post and the first President to be born in independent India

  • 10:16 AM IST

    Droupadi Murmu Takea Oath As 15th President Of India

  • 10:11 AM IST

    President-elect Droupadi Murmu arrives at the Central Hall of the Parliament. She will take oath as the President, shortly.

  • 10:09 AM IST

    Delhi | President-elect Droupadi Murmu and outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind arrive at the Parliament.

  • 9:50 AM IST

    Murmu to leave for Parliament House shortly, where she will be administered oath as the 15th President of India by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at the Central Hall.

  • 9:45 AM IST

    Delhi: Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind extend greetings to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.


  • 9:36 AM IST

    Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Droupadi Murmu today in Delhi.

  • 9:28 AM IST

  • 9:14 AM IST

  • 9:11 AM IST

    President-elect Droupadi Murmu pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

    President-elect Droupadi Murmu on Monday paid homage to the ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital.
    Later today, she will take oath as the 15th President of the country in the Central Hall of Parliament.
    Murmu will be escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Central Hall. Once Droupadi Murmu reaches there, the National Anthem will be played in the Central Hall. Then, Droupadi Murmu will take the oath of office in the presence of the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.