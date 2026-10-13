Drug activist Parminder Singh Jhotha shot dead during Facebook live at a pharmacy in Punjab

Anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhotta was shot dead in Mansa, Punjab. The incident occurred outside a medical store, and the store owner is accused of firing the shots. Police are investigating the case and trying to apprehend the suspects.

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Drug activist Parminder Singh Jhotha shot dead during Facebook live at a pharmacy in Punjab (Screengrab)

In a shocking case from Mansa, Punjab an anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhotta was shot and killed. The incident occurred outside a medical store. It is alleged that the store owner fired the shot. Parminder Jhotta was a prominent campaigner against drug abuse in the state.

Murder during Facebook Live

It should be noted that on Tuesday morning, a sudden shooting occurred inside a medical store in Mansa. Parminder Singh Jhotha had gone to the pharmacy and alleged that the store owner had sold narcotic drugs to an elderly man. He was also livestreaming the entire incident on Facebook. An argument ensued between Parminder and the store owner. The store owner asked him to stop the live stream. During this altercation, the store owner shot Parminder.

The activist, Parvinder Singh alias Jhota, was questioning the medical store owner over the sale of certain drugs to a man, and also recording the argument on his mobile phone, when he was shot at. In the video, Jhota could be heard saying that the medical store owner had taken out his pistol. The man then allegedly opened fire at Jhota, which was recorded in the video. Jhota was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The medical store owner, Ashwini Kumar, has been accused of firing the shot. Police have registered a case and are working to apprehend the accused.

Akali leader Bikram Majithia made allegations

Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia shared this entire incident on Twitter. Regarding Jhotta’s death, Majithia said, “Five policemen have been killed in Punjab this year. Where is Punjab heading?”

He was filming drug traffickers live on his camera when the owner of a medical shop that sells drugs shot him. Parvinder Jhotta was fighting against drug abuse in Mansa; he was shot and later died.

5 policemen shot dead in Punjab this year

Majithia said, “The Chief Minister is being questioned about chitta (heroin) even at his own public events. Whether it’s Mohanjit Sharon or Gulzar Singh, voices against drug abuse are growing louder in Punjab. Five policemen have been shot dead so far this year. Where is Punjab heading? But the agents of the so-called “Guru Dokhi” want to suppress these voices. Punjab has been reduced to such a state!”

Earlier, four inter-state drug peddlers were arrested with 2.5 kg of opium in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, police said on Sunday. They were transporting the seized opium to Punjab.