Drug addict out of jail after seven years, tries to rape 10-year-old; apprehended by locals in Delhi

A 10-year-old girl returning from school was saved from being raped by a drug addict in Ismail Khan Park, Bharat Nagar, Delhi. The accused was apprehended by the public and handed over to the police; he is a habitual offender and has previously been jailed for similar crimes.

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Drug addict out of jail after seven years, tries to rape 10-year-old; apprehended by locals in Delhi (PTI/File)

The Delhi Police’s tall claims regarding the safety of women and girls in the capital’s parks have once again proved hollow. On Tuesday afternoon, in Ismail Khan Park located in Bharat Nagar police station area of ​​North-West district, a drunk 40-year-old monster took a 10-year-old innocent girl returning from school into the bushes and tried to rape her.

Fortunately, people in the park heard the girl’s screams and apprehended the accused in time, otherwise he would have been planning to kill her after the incident. Police arrested the accused and presented him in court on Wednesday, from where he was sent to Tihar Jail.

Second major incident in two months, security in question

About two months ago, on the evening of September 21, three youths posing as policemen gang-raped and robbed a 17-year-old girl in Aastha Kunj Park, adjacent to the Kalkaji Temple. Following that incident, the police made tall claims about regular patrols by female police officers, CCTV cameras, and adequate lighting in all the capital’s parks. However, this incident, which occurred in broad daylight exactly two months later, has once again exposed the security system’s flaws.

According to police, the victim, a 10-year-old fourth-grade student, lives with her family near Ismail Khan Park. On Tuesday, she went to school with her classmates as usual. When leaving, she told her parents that she would go to her maternal uncle’s house across the park after school.

One afternoon, after school, she was walking alone through the park to her maternal uncle’s house when the accused, already present there, stopped her. He first asked her name and then, speaking with his hand on her back, led her behind bushes to a secluded corner of the park and tried to rape her.

Hearing the girl’s screams, people walking in the park immediately rushed to the scene. They immediately apprehended the accused, beat him severely, and handed him over to the park’s private security guards.

Bharat Nagar Police station, which reached on the information of the guard, took the accused into custody and arrested him after registering a case under sections of rape and POCSO Act.

Had recently come out of jail after serving seven years

DCP North-West District Akanksha Yadav says that the accused, 40-year-old Rajesh, is a resident of Chandrawal Nagar and is a carpenter by profession and is addicted to drugs.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he intended to kill the girl after raping her. Investigations revealed that Rajesh is a habitual offender. Several years ago, he had also raped a minor in the Swarup Nagar police station area, for which he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

He had been released from prison only a few months earlier after completing his sentence. Due to his antics, his family had also evicted him from their home, and he had been living separately ever since.