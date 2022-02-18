New Delhi: A woman was arrested at the Delhi IGI Airport for trying to smuggle 51 capsules containing 501 grams of heroin which she had swallowed, a customs official told news agency PTI. The capsules contained off-white coloured substance, which appeared to be heroin and its value in the international market is estimated to be Rs. 3.5 crore, the official informed.Also Read - Fact Check: Did Spicejet Passengers Lose Their Belongings At Delhi Airport? Airline Clarifies

The passenger, who arrived on February 9 at Terminal 3 from Uganda to Dubai and further from Doha to Delhi, was intercepted at the Green Channel. She was carrying one bagpack and one hand bag and during the X-ray, nothing suspicious was found in her bags. However, on further enquiry, she accepted that she has concealed some capsules in her body.

The women was later taken for medical examination at Delhi's RML hospital to recover the 51 capsules.

It was informed that she was arrested under sections of the NDPS Act and the substance was seized along with concealing material.

For the purpose of customs clearance of arriving passengers, a two-channel system has been adopted under which the Green Channel is for passengers not having any dutiable goods, while the Red Channel for those having dutiable goods.

(With PTI inputs)