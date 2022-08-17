Narcotics seized: 713 kg of MDMA drug has been recovered from two different places in Gujarat the value of which is estimated to be Rs 2000 crore. Gujarat ATS has recovered a huge cache of drugs from Vadodara while the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police recovered narcotic substances in huge quantities from Ankleshwar in Bharuch.Also Read - Bilkis Bano Case: All 11 Life Imprisonment Convicts Released Under Gujarat Govt's Remission Policy

MDMA drug was being prepared in a Vadodara factory

The MDMA drug was being prepared illegally at a factory in Vadodara. The ATS has reported the value of 200 kg of drugs recovered from this factory in Moksi village to be around Rs 1000 crore in the international market. ATS DIG Dipen Bhadran said that the seized drugs were prepared about 6 months ago. There is every possibility that a large quantity of drugs may have been prepared in one go which have been supplied to different parts of the country.

Mumbai Police recover 513 kg of drugs from Bharuch

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police has recovered 513 kg MD drug from Ankleshwar in Bharuch district of Gujarat. The Worli branch of the Narcotics Cell has arrested seven people, including a woman, in this case. The police has given the value of the seized drug as Rs 1260 crores. According to the police, all the arrested are part of a gang. Efforts are being made to find out about the supply chain of the drugs.

Drug was being made in Vadodara under the guise of a chemical

Dipen Bhadran, DIG of Gujarat ATS said – Secret information was received that there is a large consignment of drugs near Savli tehsil of Vadodara. ATS raided this factory in Mokshi village on Monday. Not only was a cache of drugs found there, but it was also learned that MDMA drugs were being prepared under the guise of making chemicals. Some people have been taken into custody in this case. Full details will come out only after an investigation.

Drugs were being supplied to Mumbai and Goa

Dipen Bhadran said that in the initial investigation it has been found that the supply of drugs was being done to Goa and Mumbai. ATS suspects that drugs have been sent from here to other parts of the country as well. The people involved in this racket are also being traced.