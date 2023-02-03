Top Recommended Stories
Drunk Man Bites Off Cop’s Ear In Kerala
A man, believed to be in an inebriated condition, allegedly bit off a cop's ear while he was being taken to the police station in Kerala's Kasargod.
The accused man has been identified as Stany Rodricks.
The accused man has been identified as Stany Rodricks. Rodricks was reprimanded by police after he was involved in a two-wheeler accident. Rodricks, who was drunk, created a scene at the accident site and to ensure the smooth flow of traffic, a police team, that reached the spot, decided to take him to the police station.
While being taken to the police station, he, in a fit of anger, bit off the right ear of the Sub Inspector Vishnunath, according to a report by news agency IANS. The official was taken to a nearby hospital and after preliminary first aid, was shifted to a bigger hospital.
Rodricks, who has a few cases of creating nuisance after consuming liquor, has been arrested.
