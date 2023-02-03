Home

Drunk Man Bites Off Cop’s Ear In Kerala

A man, believed to be in an inebriated condition, allegedly bit off a cop's ear while he was being taken to the police station in Kerala's Kasargod.

The accused man has been identified as Stany Rodricks.(Representational Image)

New Delhi: A man allegedly bit off a cop’s ear while he was being taken to the police station in Kerala’s Kasargod. Police said the accused was in a “drunk” state when he bit off the cop’s “right ear”.

The accused man has been identified as Stany Rodricks. Rodricks was reprimanded by police after he was involved in a two-wheeler accident. Rodricks, who was drunk, created a scene at the accident site and to ensure the smooth flow of traffic, a police team, that reached the spot, decided to take him to the police station.

While being taken to the police station, he, in a fit of anger, bit off the right ear of the Sub Inspector Vishnunath, according to a report by news agency IANS. The official was taken to a nearby hospital and after preliminary first aid, was shifted to a bigger hospital.

Rodricks, who has a few cases of creating nuisance after consuming liquor, has been arrested.