Drunk Passenger Molests Air Hostess On Dubai-Amritsar Flight, Arrested in Punjab | Here’s What Happened

Police added that the accused was arrested upon his arrival at the Shri Guru Ramdas ji International Airport.

Police said Rajinder Singh, who hails from Kotli village of Jalandhar in Punjab, got into a heated argument with the air hostess and allegedly molested her on Saturday.

Amritsar: A male passenger was on Monday arrested for allegedly molesting an air hostess on board a Dubai-Amritsar flight in an inebriated state, police said. Giving details police said Rajinder Singh, who hails from Kotli village of Jalandhar in Punjab, got into a heated argument with the air hostess and allegedly molested her on Saturday.

“The air hostess brought the incident to the crew’s notice. The accused was allegedly in a drunken state,” police said.

The crew members then notified the Amritsar control room about the matter and the assistant security manager of the airline lodged a police complaint.

Singh was booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

More details will be added soon…..

