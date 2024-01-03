Home

News

January 22 Declared As Dry Day In Chhattisgarh On Account Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony

January 22 Declared As Dry Day In Chhattisgarh On Account Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony

The Consecration Ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be held on January 22, 2024 and on this occasion, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to observe 'dry day' in the state.

Dry Day In Chhattisgarh (Representative Image)

New Delhi: One of the biggest and most important events of the year for India, will be the Consecration Ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, scheduled to be held on January 22, 2024. The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. On account of the consecration ceremony, the government of Chhattisgarh has announced a ‘Dry Day’ on Jan 22 in the state; the announcement for the same has been made by Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai.

Trending Now

Dry Day In Chhattisgarh On January 22

As mentioned earlier, Chhattisgarh government has announced a ‘Dry Day’ on January 22, 2024 for the state, to celebrate the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Tuesday evening. While speaking to reporters in the state capital, CM Sai stated that it is a fortune for Chhattisgarh to be the home of the maternal grandparents of Lord Ram, with Chandkhuri being considered their home.

You may like to read

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Says..

“It is our fortune that Chhattisgarh is the maternal birthplace of Lord Ram, and it is our fortune that the consecration of the Ram temple is going to take place in Ayodhya on January 22. There will be an atmosphere of enthusiasm across the state on that day. Like Diwali, lamps will be lit in homes, and the Chhattisgarh government has decided to declare January 22 as a dry day in the entire state,” Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.

Week-Long Celebrations In Ayodhya From Jan 16

Vedic rituals for the ceremony in the temple town will begin on January 16, a week before the event. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being set up in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration. According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.