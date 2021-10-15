Guwahati: The Assam Excise Department has declared a dry day on the occasion of Vijayadashami i.e October 15 in Guwahati. Bars and alcohol shops will be closed across the Kamrup Metropolitian district today in view of the Dashami celebrations.Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 15, Friday: Dussehra Will Bring New Opportunities For These 3 Zodiac Signs

According to the release, all the foreign and country liquor warehouses /IMFL 'OFF' /'ON' CLUB 'ON', retail sellers of country liquor and business establishments that deal with the selling of liquor are to be closed on the same day.

Violation of this directive in any form is liable for strict action under Excise Law.