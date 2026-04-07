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Dry day in Kerala: liquor shops to remain closed on these days – Check dates, timings and details

Dry day in Kerala: liquor shops to remain closed on these days – Check dates, timings and details

All liquor shops will be closed in Kerala from April 7 to April 9 due to the Assembly Elections.

Dry day in Kerala: liquor shops to remain closed on these days – Check dates, timings and details

Dry Day In Kerala: A statewide dry day has been announced in Kerala ahead of the 2026 Assembly Elections. The restriction will come into effect on April 7, 7pm onwards until April 9, the closure of polling. During this period, the sale, service and consumption of alcohol will be completely restricted in Kerala. During the restriction, all liquor shops, bars, clubs, restaurants and hotels are not allowed to serve alcohol. It means that Kerala has become an alcohol-free state for nearly 48 hours before polling concludes.

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