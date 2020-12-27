New Delhi: India is set to hold a two-day dry run from Monday in four states for its proposed ambitious vaccination drive likely to be kicked off in January. Also Read - Vladimir Putin Decides to Receive Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik V

In order to assess the readiness of the mechanism laid out for the COVID-19 vaccination drive, a dry run has been planned by the Centre on December 28 and 29 in four states Punjab, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

The exercise will include necessary data entry in Co-WIN, an online platform for monitoring of vaccine delivery, testing receipt and allocation, deployment of team members, mock drill of session sites with test beneficiaries, the Union Health Ministry had said.

As part of the strategy that has been put in place to detect and contain the mutant variant detected in the UK, five per cent of the positive cases of COVID-19 from all states and UTs will be tested for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), the Union Health Ministry had said on Saturday after a meeting of the National Task Force (NTF) on COVID-19 on the issue.

Further, more than 50 samples of UK returnees are currently under sequencing at the designated laboratories.

All passengers who had arrived from the UK between December 21 and 23 have been tested at the airports and only after the-PCR test result are available, the negative passengers were permitted to exit the airports.

All positively tested passengers were put under institutional isolation and their samples sent for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS).

All passengers who had arrived from the UK between 25th November and 20th December 2020 were being tracked by the IDSP State Surveillance Units (SSUs) and District Surveillance Units (DSUs)

Samples of all positive cases are being sent for WGS and enhanced contact tracing of these positive cases is being undertaken and these contacts are also put under facility quarantine, the ministry had said.

In a statement, the union ministry said on Sunday the country has reported a trend of sustained decrease in the number of active cases.

“India’s present active caseload consists of just 2.74 per cent of India’s total positive cases,” it said.

