New Delhi: Members of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Sunday blackened the signboards of the capital’s Aurangzeb Lane, demanding that the Mughal emperor’s name be ‘removed’ from roads and books of the country.

The group was led by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Calling Auragnzeb a ‘murderer’, MS Sirsa, speaking to news agency ANI, said, “Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed his life against Aurangzeb’s attempts of forceful conversions. We oppose Aurangzeb’s name on the streets and books, he was a murderer. Seeing his name on streets hurts our sentiments.”

Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth of the Sikh’s 10 gurus, was publically executed by Aurangzeb in 1621 for not converting to Islam and preventing forced conversions of Hindu Kashmiri Pandits and non-Muslims.

The erstwhile Aurangzeb Road, which is right next to the Aurangzeb Lane, was renamed in 2015 to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in August 2015, in honour of the former President and father of India’s nuclear programme, who had passed away a month earlier.

However, the DSGMC, which had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2014 to rename the road after Guru Tegh Bahadur, moved the Delhi High Court, challenging the renaming of the road.

In recent times, India has witnessed renaming of several cities, especially in Uttar Pradesh. The holy city of Allahabad was renamed to Prayagraj, while Faizabad was renamed to Ayodhya and Mughalsarai to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Tehsil.

A proposal has also been made to rename the famous tourist city of Agra to Agravan.