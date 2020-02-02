Srinagar: A fresh raid was on Sunday carried out by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Jammu and Kashmir police at Shopian in South Kashmir on locations of DSP Davinder Singh, Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Babu and Rafi Ahmad and a law school dropout Irfan Ahmad.

NIA officials are currently interrogating Singh in Jammu after the agency got his transit remand.

A 20-member team arrived in Kashmir on Saturday. They are aiming to collect more facts about Davinder Singh who was arrested by J&K police while transporting three people including two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, Naveed Babu and Rafi Ahmed, and Irfan Amad to Jammu on January 11.

The team led by a DIG rank officer went to Anantnag and held a meeting with the police officials, sources said.

The NIA has booked the officer, now suspended from service, under sections 18, 19, 20, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). An NIA team is also likely to visit Srinagar on Monday and seize all the weapons recovered from the DSP’s car and residence. The DSP, too, may be brought to the national capital for questioning.

DSP Singh has already allegedly admitted to having been paid Rs 12 lakh to ferry the terrorists, one of whom, Naveed Babu, a cop-turned-terrorist, was involved in the killings of non-local workers last October in south Kashmir, which were carried out to drive non-locals out of Kashmir and target the apple industry after the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by the Centre on August 5.

(With agency inputs)