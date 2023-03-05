Home

Hit and Run: Haryana DSP Killed by Vehicle While Cycling on Hisar-Sirsa Highway

DSP Chander Pal, who was posted at Ratia in Fatehabad district, was riding a bicycle when a vehicle hit him from behind near the medical college at Agroha in Hisar district.

Gurugram: A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was mowed down by a vehicle in Haryana’s Agroha while he was cycling on the Hisar-Sirsa highway on Saturday evening. As per reports, DSP Chander Pal, who was posted at Ratia in Fatehabad district, was riding a bicycle when a vehicle hit him from behind near the medical college at Agroha in Hisar district.

He was rushed to hospital by passerby who found him lying on the road with a broken cycle. However, the doctors at the medical college in Agroha declared him dead on arrival. An investigation is underway on the matter.

Police officials said Pal was fond of cycling and was coming towards Hisar from the Police Lines in Fatehabad when the accident occurred. He used to travel around 50 km on cycle daily.

