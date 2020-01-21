DSSSB Recruitment 2020: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has initiated the online application process to fill 256 vacancies under various departments of the government of Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the Board’s official website dsssbonline.nic.in.

The registration process will conclude on February 20. The exam will be conducted in both Hindi and English languages. Also, there is no provision of re-evaluation or re-checking of answer sheets.

Steps to apply online for DSSSB Recruitment 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official DSSSB website dsssbonline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘DSSSB Recruitment 2020 ADVERTISEMENT NO.03/20’

Step 3: Register by entering details and fill up the form

Step 4: Upload all the self-attested documents and review all the details

Step 5: Pay registration fees and click on ‘Submit’

Step 6: Download the form and keep a copy for future use

Candidates should note that the Board will accept only online applications.

Some of the posts which will be filled through this recruitment drive are Assistant, Store Keeper, Driver, Electrical Overseer, Inspecting Officer, Workshop Instructor, Caretaker etc. The full list of vacancies for which applications have been invited can be accessed by clicking on this link.

Various educational qualifications to be eligible for the recruitment drive are Diploma, Graduation, Post Graduation, Secondary, Senior Secondary etc., as applicable.