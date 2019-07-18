New Delhi: A government-run Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus driver has been suspended, the conductor served a show-cause notice and the bus marshal sent to Civil Defence Office after a viral video showed them with a girl dancing to a Haryanavi song inside the bus on July 12.

The staff of Hari Nagar Depot bus, including it’s driver, conductor and marshal on July 12 stopped the bus near Janakpuri, where a girl suspected to be friends with them performed her dance whose video had gone viral on social media, said a senior DTC officer.

He said the conductor is a contractual employee so he has been served a show-cause notice for termination while the bus marshal has been repatriated to his parent department.

The accused allegedly “misused” the DTC bus in using it unauthorisedly for shooting video, negligence of duty, misuse of government property as also “maligning” image of the public transporter, the officer reportedly said.

