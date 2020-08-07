New Delhi: Twin tragedies struck Kerala on Friday as after a massive landslide during the day, an Air India Express Vande Bharat Mission Flight IX 1344 crashed at the Calicut Airport runway in the evening. Sixteen people, including pilot Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe, were killed and several others injured in the plane crash as the Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew on board overshot the runway and fell into a valley, breaking into two portions. Also Read - Air India Express Plane Crash: What is a Tabletop Runway? How Did The Accident Happen?

The civil aviation ministry called a late-night emergency meeting and an official probe has been ordered into the accident. Also Read - Air India Express Plane Crash: Why Wasn't The Flight Diverted, Questions Being Raised | Updates

How did the accident take place?

1. The AIEAXB1344, Boeing 737 (Dubai-Calicut) landed at Runway 10 of the Calicut airport.

2. It has been raining heavily when the plane landed.

3. While the flight could have been diverted because of the bad weather, it was not diverted. It made several rounds before landing.

4. The plane landed and then it continued running to the end of the runway.

5. Reports said it must have skidded off as the runway was wet.

6. Calicut airport’s runway is a tabletop runway which is why landing at Calicut is tricky. A tabletop runway in the one which is located on the top of a hill. There was a valley at the end of the runway where the plane fell and broke into two pieces. It was at a very high speed.

7. There was no fire during the crash, which has averted a bigger mishap.

Hotline Numbers

The Indian consulates in Dubai and Sharjah have activated five helpline numbers to provide information to the family members. The helpline number to call in Sharjah for updates is +97165970303. In Dubai, the number are+97156 5463903, +971543090572, +971543090571, +971543090575.

MEA helplines are open 24×7: 1800 118 797; +91 11 23012113; +91 11 23014104; +91 11 23017905; Fax: +91 11 23018158; Email: covid19@mea.gov.in

Vande Bharat Mission to go on

The Air India Express has expressed regret over the mishap but asserted that Vande Bharat Mission operation will continue.