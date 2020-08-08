New Delhi: Akhilesh Kumar, the co-pilot of Air India Express 1344 flight that crash and split into two parts on Friday evening at the Calicut Airport runway, was part of the first repatriation flight under the Vande Bharat Mission on May 8. It was a Dubai-Kozhikode flight. Also Read - Dubai-Kozhikode Flight Crashes at Calicut's Tabletop Runway: 17 Dead, Several Injured, Probe Ordered

Both the pilot, Captain Deepak Sathe, and the co-pilot, Akhilesh Kumar, died on the spot after the plane overshot the tabletop runway and fell into a 30-feet valley.

32-year-old Akhilesh hails from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh and is survived by his pregnant wife, parents, two younger brothers and a sister. He started flying in 2017, the same year he got married.

“He was a very humble, polite, & well-behaved person. His wife is expecting to deliver their child in the next 15-17 days. He joined Air India in 2017 and had come home last, before lockdown,” Akhilesh’s cousin, Basudev, told ANI.