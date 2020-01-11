Abu Dhabi: Dubai on Saturday witnessed heavy rains, as a result, operations at the world’s busiest airport were affected. Indian Airline Air India cancelled four flights. Several other flights were delayed and some diverted too.

While AI 905 Chennai-Dubai flight landed in Dubai, it took nearly five hours to reach the parking bay. Flight AI 937, flying from Calicut to Dubai, was not able to land; it was diverted to Al- Maktoum (UAE) airport.

Here’s a list of flights that were cancelled due to heavy rain and water-logging in Dubai:

1. AI 995/996- Delhi -Dubai- Delhi

2. AI 983/984- BOM- Dubai- BOM

3. AI 951/952 – Hyderabad – BOM- Hyderabad

4. 905/906- Chennai- Dubai- Chennai

In a tweet, Dubai Airports tweeted, “Operations at DXB are still affected due to heavy rain and flooding this morning. Flight delays are likely to continue throughout the day. Some flights have been cancelled or diverted to DWC. Check your flight status on http://dubaiairports.ae or your airline’s website.”